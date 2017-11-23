App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 23, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti family pledges Rs 7,000 cr to philanthropy

The amount committed includes three per cent of the family's stake in Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said at a conference.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom czar Sunil Mittal today said the Bharti family has pledged 10 per cent of their wealth totalling Rs 7,000 crore to support activities of the Group's philanthropic arm Bharti Foundation.

The amount committed includes three per cent of the family's stake in Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said at a conference.

Bharti family will also set up Satya Bharti University to offer free education to underprivileged youth from economically weaker sections of the society.

The new-age university will focus on science and technology, especially areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and robotics, among others.

The university, that is expected to come up in North India, will commence its first academic session in 2021.

Most of the wealth pledged will be infused into the new university project, Mittal said adding that talks were on to finalise the land for the same.

Over a period of time the university will have 10,000 students, he added.

Mittal's philanthropic move comes just days after Infosys co-founder and tech titan Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini Nilekani joined 'The Giving Pledge', committing half their wealth to philanthropy.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Bharti Enterprises #Bharti Foundation #Business #Companies #Sunil Mittal #Telecom

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.