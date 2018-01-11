Bharti Airtel up 1%; Nomura initiates Buy, expects net profit to fall 43% QoQ

Shares of Bharti Airtel gained over 1 percent intraday on Thursday hitting a high of Rs 516.70. Global research and broking firm Nomura has initiated a Buy on telecom major Bharti Airtel with a target at Rs 625 per share. The firm expects EBITDA/PAT to Decline 5 percent/43 percent QoQ.

The research firm expects monthly ARPU to drop to Rs 131, a drop of 10 percent QoQ and 24 percent YoY.

Nomura has pegged revenue of Bharti Airtel at Rs 11,400 crore, down 7 percent QoQ and EBITDA at Rs 3,760 crore, down 11 percent QoQ.

At 11:30 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 512.15, up Rs 5.80, or 1.15 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 516.75 and an intraday low of Rs 503.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 548.50 and 52-week low Rs 304.10 on 02 November, 2017 and 25 January, 2017, respectively.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 253.18 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.02. The dividend yield of the company was 0.2 percent.