Bharathi S Sihag exits SAIL board as director

Country's largest steel maker SAIL today said Bharathi S Sihag ceases to be a director on its board.
Jan 06, 2017, 07.29 PM | Source: PTI

"Consequent to her release from the Ministry of Steel, Bharathi S. Sihag, Special Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Steel, has ceased to be a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a filing to BSE.

