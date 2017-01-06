Bharathi S Sihag exits SAIL board as director

Jan 06, 2017, 07.29 PM | Source: PTI
Country's largest steel maker SAIL today said Bharathi S Sihag ceases to be a director on its board.
Country's largest steel maker SAIL today said Bharathi S Sihag ceases to be a director on its board.
"Consequent to her release from the Ministry of Steel, Bharathi S. Sihag, Special Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Steel, has ceased to be a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a filing to BSE.
