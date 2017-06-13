App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 13, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Berger Paints plans diversification beyond paints

Berger will be seeking shareholders nod to pave the way to venture into new businesses relating to home decor, construction industry and adhesive.

Berger Paints plans diversification beyond paints

Kolkata-based paints company Berger Paints is planning to diversify into new home decor business besides its core product paints.

The company in a notice to shareholders said it was considering the business opportunities available in various areas relating to home decor, construction industry and adhesive and will leverage its manufacturing and marketing strength.

Berger will be seeking shareholders nod to pave the way to venture into new businesses.

The enabling resolution will contain the entire gamut of products covering almost all products used in home decor.

Company officials did not respond to calls and messages on the issue.

Berger Paints makes industrial paints and consumer products like metal and wood paints, interior wall coatings, exterior wall coatings and clear coats for wood.

The market reacted negatively to the news with a decline of 0.5 percent to Rs 249.70 a share from the previous closing in Bombay Stock Exchange.

tags #Berger paints #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.