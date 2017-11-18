App
Nov 17, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru businessman allegedly assaulted by 20 Uber drivers over his seatbelt query

Banerjee used the SOS button the app but the company’s call centre agent told him to call the local police as they could not help

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and his colleague were allegedly beaten by over 20 Uber drivers near the Kempegowda International airport in the city. They were insisting for seatbelts on the back seats of the car which led to an argument and finally the assault.

Dave Banerjee, adman and founder of a yoga-wear startup Proyog, in a tweet, claimed that he was assaulted on Monday night around 9.30 pm. Allegedly, he was attacked by a mob of more than 20 drivers and it lasted for about 45 minutes.

Banerjee booked a cab from the airport and when he boarded the car, he could not immediately locate the seatbelt. He demanded that the driver stop the car so that he can buckle up, which infuriated the driver. He exited the vehicle started yelling at the trio, according to Business Standard.

As the passengers booked another cab and moved out of the Uber Bay at the airport (in the second cab), a group of drivers stopped the cab and allegedly assaulted him.

Banerjee used the SOS button the app but the company’s call centre agent told him to call the local police as they could not help. A Medico-legal case has been registered but he has not booked an FIR with the police yet.

He said that Uber’s reply to his complaints was unapologetic. A spokesperson from Uber said that they had barred the driver-partner's access to the Uber app and extended full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

