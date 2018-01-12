App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 12, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal needs accelerators to give fillip to start-up: Experts

Experts say West Bengal os lacking in the startup culture when compared with cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal needs early stage investors and accelerators to provide a big fillip to the start-up culture in the state, according to experts and leading venture capitalists.

They feel the start-up eco-system in West Bengal was yet to gather steam when compared to other cities like Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai and others.

In a seminar organised by Brandshoots Ventures here today, Ajay Lakhotia, partner of Fosun Capital, said although there were angel investors here, the state lacked end-to-end start-up eco-system.

Fosun Capital has a fund of USD 850 million India Fund dedicated to start-ups.

Girish Shivani, executive director and fund manager of Your Nest, said that the start-up culture has not been developed in the state so far.

tags #Business #India #startups #west bengal

