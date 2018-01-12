West Bengal needs accelerators to give fillip to start-up: Experts

West Bengal needs early stage investors and accelerators to provide a big fillip to the start-up culture in the state, according to experts and leading venture capitalists.

They feel the start-up eco-system in West Bengal was yet to gather steam when compared to other cities like Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai and others.

In a seminar organised by Brandshoots Ventures here today, Ajay Lakhotia, partner of Fosun Capital, said although there were angel investors here, the state lacked end-to-end start-up eco-system.

Fosun Capital has a fund of USD 850 million India Fund dedicated to start-ups.

Girish Shivani, executive director and fund manager of Your Nest, said that the start-up culture has not been developed in the state so far.