you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 08, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Below 9270, Nifty may slip to 9225: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, some more slide to 9225 is not ruled out if it breaches the 9270 mark.

Below 9270, Nifty may slip to 9225: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market Review for May 8, 2017

Nifty (9285) we said 'technically now 9414 is the logical target and crucial support to watch would be 9270'. The Nifty opened in the green but sold off to find support at our support and close above it. Technically, now some more slide to 9225 is not ruled out if it breaches the 9270 mark.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9270-9230-9185 and the resistance is at 9375-9414.

