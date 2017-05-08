Below 9270, Nifty may slip to 9225: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market Review for May 8, 2017

Nifty (9285) we said 'technically now 9414 is the logical target and crucial support to watch would be 9270'. The Nifty opened in the green but sold off to find support at our support and close above it. Technically, now some more slide to 9225 is not ruled out if it breaches the 9270 mark.