Beach and hill resorts sold out ahead of 3-day long weekend

If you are one who did not make an advance reservation for a quick getaway this weekend you would be in for some disappointment.

Beach and hill resorts dotting the outskirts of metros are running to full capacity with the website of several of them flashing the ‘soldout’ sign as people prepare to head out for celebrating the long weekend.

As May 1 (International Labour Day) falls on Monday the three-day long weekend is offering urban Indians an opportunity to escape the hectic city-life and unwind at nearby getaways.

Most of the hill resorts on the outskirts of Mumbai and Pune in Kasara, Karjat, Jawahar, Lonavala, Matheran and Mahabaleshwar as well as beach resorts in the Konkan region are fully booked for the April 29-30-May 1 period.

Even quaint farm resorts which are known to offer a taste of village lifestyle rather than for recreational activities are reporting a sell-out for the weekend. With the May 1 holiday falling on Monday and also coinciding with the school holiday season travelers are not holding themselves back from a splurge.

"We had advance booking for the weekend for our Radisson Blu, Karjat property as early as February”, said a person from Carlson Hotels, which runs the 4-star property situated about 100 kms from Mumbai. This property situated on the foothills of the Sahyadris is running full for the weekend.

Those hunting for offers in Goa should be ready to pay a hefty flight bill. The lowest priced one-way ticket to Goa from Mumbai is available at Rs 7,267, more than three times the normal price.

But that’s not all. ‘Low-cost’ carrier SpiceJet is charging Rs 9,213 one-way ticket to Goa even for a flight close to mid-night tonight. Airlines are not the only ones to hike prices. Hoteliers are charging at least twice their normal weekend price for this weekend.

A senior executive from a travel portal said, “There has been a very high degree of interest followed by an equally enthusiastic last-minute booking rate for this weekend. This is a welcome sign especially when the travel and tourism industry is getting back on its feet after the demonetization lock-down”.

The average budget, according to industry estimates, for such quick getaways, is in the region of Rs 5,000-6,000 excluding travel to the destination. This has significantly increased compared to previous years when the budget was Rs 3,000.

This is the second long weekend in this month preceded only by the April 14, Good Friday weekend. “The trend of taking short weekend trips is increasing every year. Instead of planning for a 10 day-long holiday more and more people are exploring the idea of heading out for the long weekends to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life”.