App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Barbeque-Nation gets SEBI's nod for IPO

Casual dining chain Barbeque- Nation Hospitality has received markets regulator SEBI's approval to raise an estimated Rs 700 crore through initial public offering (IPO).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Casual dining chain Barbeque- Nation Hospitality has received markets regulator SEBI's approval to raise an estimated Rs 700 crore through initial public offering (IPO).

The company had filed its draft papers with SEBI in August last year and obtained "observations" from the regulator on January 5, 2018, the latest update with markets watchdog showed.

Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) 'observations' are very important for any company to launch public offer.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality's IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,179,000 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

related news

The offer includes a reservation of up to 1.5 lakh equity shares for the company's employees.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards setting-up of new Barbeque Nation restaurants in India, repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

According to merchant banking sources, the company is expected to raise Rs 700 crore through the IPO.

Earlier, the regulator had kept the processing of the company's proposed IPO in abeyance "pending regulatory action for past violations".

IIFL Holdings, Edelweiss Financial Services, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, has steadily grown its owned and operated restaurant network from a single restaurant in 2006-07 to 81 till June 30, 2017.

tags #Business #India #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.