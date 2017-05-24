App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Banks to call joint lenders' forum meet to discuss Videocon's Rs 43,000-cr debt: Sources

In the JLF meet, promoters will be asked to highlight a turnaround plan for the company. It could also the promoters to further divest in non-core assets like real estate and oil and gas, sources said.

Banks to call joint lenders' forum meet to discuss Videocon's Rs 43,000-cr debt: Sources

Banks are likely to call a meeting of the Joint Lenders' Forum (JLF) in the next few weeks to discuss the mounting debt of Videocon Industries, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

In the JLF meet, promoters will be asked to present a turnaround plan for the company and urged to divest non-core assets like real estate and oil and gas, sources said.

As per the Reserve Bank of India, banks should mandatorily form a committee to be called Joint Lenders’ Forum (JLF) if the aggregate exposure to a SMA-2 account is Rs 1,000 million and above.

Videocon has an overall debt of Rs 43,000 crore as of October 2016. The company has been classified as an SMA-2 (special mention account-2) category account. This is as per RBI norms that any account with principal or interest payment overdue between 61-90 days should be classified SMA-2. On non-payment beyond 90 days, the account is classified as non-performing asset, or NPA.

Although the loan account of Videocon Industries is classified as a standard asset, lenders are worried as installment payments usuallly happen just a few days before the deadline.

Last year Videocon sold assets worth Rs 11,000 crore rupees to pay off part of its borrowings.

