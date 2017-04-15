App
Apr 15, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks’ Q4 results: Profits may rise, but loan growth & margins to remain low

However, credit or loan growth will continue to moderate and banks will set aside higher provisions towards bad loans during the quarter. These factors could dent profitability for some banks.

Beena Parmar

Moneycontrol News

While banks are staring at a bleak fourth quarter impacted by bad loans, weaker margins and slower loan growth, the profitability in the sector may see a rise over last year due to even lower bad loan numbers.

As the season of bank results approaches, the year-end numbers may report higher recoveries and a slower pace of fresh bad loans and higher deposit growth.

However, credit or loan growth will continue to moderate and banks will set aside higher provisions towards bad loans during the quarter. These factors could dent profitability for some banks.

"Due to the low base (asset quality review impact in 4QFY16), banks are expected to report a sharp rise in net earnings (except Axis Bank). Retail-tilted and tier-II private banks will continue to build on positive operating metric trends," said an HDFC Securities report.

A JM Financial report said, “Credit growth will continue to moderate and there will be some run-down in the huge deposits base garnered during demonetisation… Margins would be under pressure, due to higher cost of deposits and lower credit growth. Expect weakened core revenue growth for larger banks' asset quality would be driven by corporate rather than retail. Expect run-rate of slippages to remain high for Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and other PSU Banks."

Further, a sharp increase in bond yields till mid-March will erase trading gains leading to a decline or muted growth in treasury income across banks.

A Kotak report pegs net interest income (NII) growth at 7 percent YoY to outpace loan growth of 5 percent due to lower interest reversals and excess low-cost liquidity. “We see public banks reporting lower slippages QoQ, but high provisions will continue, but without the support of treasury gains. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank may continue to witness slippages from their respective 'watchlists'. ICICI Bank may also see reductions on the back of specific deals and improvement in operational performance in key exposures.”

NBFCs

For non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the performance during the fourth quarter will be better than in Q3 as the impact of demonetization wanes and positive seasonal trends play out.

Also, NBFCs have reported stronger business growth as against banks’ loan growth.

Focus on recoveries and decline in borrowings rates from banks will continue to boost their net interest margins.

