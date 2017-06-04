App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 04, 2017 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks not yet prepared for GST roll-out: IBA to Parliamentary panel

Banks will have to make changes in the existing infrastructure which would be a huge challenge for the banks.

Banks not yet prepared for GST roll-out: IBA to Parliamentary panel

With less than a month left for the rollout of the GST, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has informed a Parliamentary panel that lenders are not yet geared up for implementation of the new indirect tax regime.

"Since the GST will be operational from July 1, 2017, banks have to make a lot of changes in their systems and other procedures. The preparedness of all banks for implementation of GST on July 1, 2017, is a question mark," the IBA has conveyed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

The IBA further said that several services by banks to customers are centralised while several others are localised. Banks will have to make changes in the existing infrastructure which would be a huge challenge for the banks.

The IBA had taken up the case for central registration, the association added.

Touted as the biggest taxation reform since independence, the GST will subsume central excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies to create a uniform market. The new indirect sales tax is expected to boost the GDP growth by about 2 percentage points and check tax evasion.

The powerful GST Council, comprising a representative of Centre and States, has recommended a four-tier tax structure--5, 12, 18 and 28 percent for goods and services.

On top of the highest slab, a cess will be imposed on luxury and demerit goods to compensate the states for revenue loss in the first five years of GST implementation.

All the states have agreed for the roll out of the new indirect tax regime from July 1.

tags #Banks #Business #GST #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.