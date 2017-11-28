App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 28, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks could support UK economy in disorderly Brexit: BoE

The assessments are designed to see whether the banking sector can weather a fierce worldwide recession, crashing house prices and soaring unemployment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Britain's lenders could support the economy through a "disorderly" Brexit, the Bank of England said today, as the sector passed its latest round of stress tests.

The assessments are designed to see whether the banking sector can weather a fierce worldwide recession, crashing house prices and soaring unemployment.

"The stress-test scenario ... encompasses a wide range of UK macroeconomic risks that could be associated with Brexit," read a statement from the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC).

"As a result, the FPC judges the UK banking system could continue to support the real economy through a disorderly Brexit."

related news

However, the British central bank warned that both a chaotic Brexit and a global recession -- combined with misconduct costs -- could result in "more severe" economic fallout than the stress tests anticipate.

The FPC regulator, established after the global financial crisis and tasked with safeguarding Britain's financial system, added it would re-examine the "adequacy" of its so- called capital buffer rate in light of the findings.

"The combination of a disorderly Brexit and a severe global recession and stressed misconduct costs could result in more severe conditions than in the stress test," the FPC said in its Financial Stability Report.

"In such circumstances, capital buffers would be drawn down substantially more than in the stress test and, as a result, banks would be more likely to restrict lending to the real economy.

"The FPC will reconsider the adequacy of a 1.0 percent UK countercyclical capital buffer rate during the first half of 2018, in light of the evolution of the overall risk environment."

The Bank of England added Tuesday that all seven major lenders passed its stress assessments for the first time since it began testing in 2014, and are "resilient" to a fierce worldwide recession.

tags #BoE #Brexit #Britain #UK economy #World News

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.