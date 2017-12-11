Bankers speed up insolvency process as resolution deadline looms

As the December 13 deadline for insolvency resolution looms, bankers are working to speed up the restructuring process for 28 accounts that are part of the Reserve Bank of India's second list of defaulters, reports The Economic Times.

Accounts that are not restructured until December 13 will have to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and CNBC-TV18, learns a majority of the 28 cases may end up in the NCLT despite the bankers attempts to recast debt within the deadline.

Post the deadline, banks will have to provide for losses of up to 50 percent of the loan value, which will severely dent their earnings.

These 28 accounts including names like Jaiprakash Associates, Uttam Galva Steel, and Videocon, account for nearly Rs 2 lakh crore worth of loans.

Of the 28 cases, resolution is in final stages for two major accounts. For Jaiprakash Associates, which owns about Rs 26,000 crore, resolution talks are in final stages, senior bank officials said. Negotiations are also on for Videocon Industries, which owns Rs 42,000 crore to banks.

In June this year, RBI had identified 12 stressed accounts to be taken under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on immediate basis. Besides the 12 accounts, the banking regulator instructed banks to finalise a resolution plan for all other accounts within six months.

According to a source-based report on CNBC-TV18, RBI had sent the list of defaulters with nearly 40 names to be referred to NCLT in August. The total defaulter list may have 35-40 accounts and State Bank of India alone could have a list of 25-26 accounts, the report said.

The government is likely to push RBI to help them in meeting capital requirements. The government will also look to ease provisioning norms for loan accounts identified under the insolvency process.

While bankers have approached the banking regulator, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has also made a representation to the government seeking a breather on the provisioning requirements, which may hit the banks' profitability given the capital constraints and weak credit growth at about 6 percent.