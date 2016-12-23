Bankers divided over logic behind farm loan waiver

The demonetisation scheme rolled out by the government on November 8 has since then been in the headlines and it seems it will not leave that space anytime soon.
While speaking to CNBC-TV18, top bankers shared their views on the impact of cash ban on the economy. Giving positive signals, both Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank
and Shikha Sharma, MD & CEO of Axis Bank
are of the view that from January onwards consumer loans will come back.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman of State Bank of India ( SBI
), says that the pain will not stretch for more than two quarters.
She also said once Rs 500 comes in, in good numbers, liquidity will also come back.Below is the verbatim transcript of Arundhati Bhattacharya, Shikha Sharma & Aditya Puri’s interview to Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18.Q: When will the impact of demonetisation subside?
Bhattacharya: I don’t think it will stretch beyond two quarters; in fact Shikha Sharma was just mentioning that she is being checking out and many people think that the recovery is actually quicker than what was anticipated. In fact I personally have been out in the markets in the last two weekends and I think at this point of time the sales are down by around 30 percent or so. It is not as though people are not out there in the market.
If you look at the Rs 2,000, the Rs 2,000 notes actually represent value, store value, but they are not a very good medium of exchange and that is one of the reasons why you are seeing less liquidity in the market. A lot of money has actually been pushed out into the market. It is not getting spent because of two reasons – one there is still a mentally of scarcity, so people are sort of holding back the discretionary spending and the second is it is not easy to transact with Rs 2,000 and Rs 100.
So, once the Rs 500 comes in, in good numbers and they have started coming in quite good numbers from the middle of this month you will actually see much of the liquidity come back in. So, with that I think it should not stretch beyond a quarter.Q: We are a family of five and I have seen three Rs 500 note in my last what forty days of demonetisation. What is your sense?
Bhattacharya: That is true because most of the pressers were not printing Rs 500. From the fifteenth all four pressers are only printing Rs 500 nothing else. So, you will see a lot of Rs 500’s coming into the market. Q: What is your sense when will the withdrawal limits themselves go away completely and the limits apart when do you think you will be able to give every depositor whatever he wants?
Bhattacharya: That means the restrictions go, the restrictions will go slowly over a period of time mainly because if you suddenly lift them and you don’t have the amount of currency that is required in order to meet people’s expectations then that is even worst. So, I don’t think the government is going to lift tem suddenly they will go slowly over a period of time. As they go normalcy will get restored then they will go off, so I don’t think it is going to happen tomorrow or on the 30th, but definitely within the next two months or so I think normalcy will be restored. Q: The expectation in the economy or those among the economy watchers is that at the moment you can’t expect investment to kick start, but it was consumption that was expected to pick up that has got a setback. When do you think you will start seeing a longer line for retail loans?
Puri: See, go back to what Arundhati Bhattacharya said and first let us understand what has happened. There has been a demonetisation; there has been a temporary setback to demand. That setback is more in the formal cash economy which was not the black economy and that is what Harsh Mariwala was talking about, so it lot of the companies who were getting their end product bought in cash that was happening and to some extent in rural India. As the cash gets replaced that demand will come back. So, original consumption, I agree with her will probably not take more than two quarters.
The exact hit I don’t think it is possible for anybody to forecast this point of the time, but I would be very surprised if the consumption hit, if you are talking about consumption before demonetisation actually took a hit exceeding two quarters. If we come to the investment bit, the investment bit you have to understand is that a businessmen works on numbers and you need demand to exceed supply and at this point of time there still was unutilised capacity.Q: My question is when do you expect people to start queuing for retail loans?
Puri: Starting New Yea; already changing.Q: Most recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data is that from September 30th to now loan is flat.
Puri: There are two reasons – it is bound to be flat because after November 8th actually there would be no loans, so it has to be flat. Q: People retuned money.
Puri: One return the money; two if they take the money they can’t distribute it etc. However, if you see the last four-five days it is starting just like what Harsh Mariwala said the loans are starting to come back it is not a aligned; I do expect same time next month, if we talk to you we will be able to give you a better picture. Q: So, you expect retail loans to pick up in the fourth quarter?
Puri: I definitely, not expect no. Q: You are sure it will?
Puri: Absolutely. Q: What would you think is your sense, will the pain really vanish in two quarters or do you think that we are going to work until perhaps the mid of next year before people start lining up for loans?
Sharma: I think lining up for loans as Aditya Puri said there is data from the credit bureaus that immediately post November 8th credit bureau enquiries went down 30-35 percent. They are already moved up to about 15 percent lower than what it was before November 8th so you are seeing a faster recovery again on loans and we would have anticipated.
I think right now two things are happening, there was a shock factor, people were busy trying to figure out how to get the cash. Standing in queues etc, bankers were all busy dealing with branches and handing the deposits and everything, so really we didn’t get to focus on other part of the business. I think between customers focusing on getting back to normal, between bankers focusing on getting back to normal I would agree with Aditya Puri that from January onwards you are going to see consumer loans coming back, housing loans I am less sure.