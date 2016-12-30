Bankers bet on normalcy returning in month, flag sectors in pain

Kumar said demonetisation did create a temporary disruption for the unorganised and SME space as well as the real estate, jewellery sectors and so some relief is expected for them.

Meanwhile, the steel and textile sectors were already under stress and need to be revived soon. So, one will have to be watchful for the next six months with regards to stress, said Kumar.

However, if the government sector on infrastructure increases then sectors like steel, cement etc will gain traction although to some extent the steel situation remains dicey on back of Chinese imports, said Kumar.

With regards to old note deposits, the bank received about Rs 3 lakh crore out of which 70 percent was paid back into the sytem, he said.

Tiwari is of the view that confidence of getting cash whenever needed will return back for people in a month or so. He said RBI is now in a better position to supply currency.

He also noted that cash that was withdrawn and held earlier out of fear of cash crunch has started coming back into the system.

The slowdown witnessed in the auto space is more due to buying decisions being postponed for a few months, said Tiwari.

Commenting on the asset quality report by RBI, he said the bank has seen recoveries same as prior quarters.

Venkatesh said their CASA grew by 35 percent post demonetisation but there has been lot of volatility in the deposits received because now withdrawals are also taking place.

Initially, demonetisation led to a lot of pain for customers in terms of cash-crunch, less change but now things seem to be easing a bit and long queues also seem to be receding, said Venkatesh.

He said the decision on cutting lending rates will be decided in the ALCO meet.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Rajnish Kumar & Arun Tiwari's interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy.

Latha: Your associate bank State Bank of Travancore (SBT) greeted the day even well before market opens, we got the press release; they are cutting lending rates by 25-30 bps. Should we expect the mother bank to follow suit?

Kumar: Asset Liability Committee (ALCO) may meet either this evening or tomorrow. However, ALCO will decide based on our usual analysis of the situation, cost of funding and other factors.

Latha: Are your numbers likely to be very different from SBT because 25 bps we haven't heard in a bit. Do you think there is scope for substantial rate cuts?

Kumar: It is very difficult for me to give any indication at this point of time, but 25 bps which SBT has done, may be taken as a good indicator.

Sonia: Your thoughts on the Reserve Bank of India's financial stability report that was released yesterday, which indicated that there could be a lot more stress in banks as a whole next year and they are even looking at more than 10 percent NPAs for the banking system as a whole in FY18. What is your sense? Do you think that the situation could worsen over the next three-six months for the industry?

Kumar: There is a temporary disruption particularly for SME segment or unorganised sector is what we call and some measures will be required, some relief will be required. So it comes in what shape and manner and from what source whether it is government or banks, so some corrective action will definitely be required.

However, as far as organised sector goes my understanding is that the impact of demonetisation on them is much less. The industries which have been affected are which were largely dependent on huge number of levers like construction industry or real estate, jewellery industry. These are some of the industries where the impact is more and these industries will require some relief.

Sonia: Within the organised industry, we are getting indications of a lot of stress in pockets in two-wheelers, truck sales, cement sales etc. Do you see a lot more non-performing assets (NPAs) rise from some of these sectors?

Kumar: The steel and textile sectors were in case under stress for some time. If they were to be revived and the time to revive maybe much more now, so maybe three-six months more otherwise it was expected that these sectors will be revived but maybe because of the impact of demonetisation, for three-six months the process maybe delayed and that is what I am saying that for three-six months some relief measures or forbearance will be required but the story in India about growth - temporary it might have been impacted, the consumption story and if we see in the Budget that the government is able to increase spending on infrastructure and on housing, for example then this will give boost to demand for, particularly steel, cement and other sectors.

In steel always the situation is very dicey because it is largely impacted by what is happening in a country like China which has 800 million tonne of capacity. How the price movement takes place there - that also impacts the steel industry globally but right now protection in the form of minimum import price (MIP) is available and steel industry's cash flows were showing size of improvement.

If government's infrastructure spends goes up, which is most likely and that will give demand push to these sectors but right now for next six months we will have to very watchful.

Latha: How much of old note did you all get?

Kumar: Approximately about Rs 3 lakh crore as far as SBI is concerned and out of it 70 percent has been paid back into the system by SBI.



