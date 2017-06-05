App
Jun 05, 2017 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank Union writes to PM to fill workman & officer director posts to represent employees

In a letter to the Prime Minister, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the posts of workman and officer directors in the banks that have fallen vacant from 2014, 2015 and 2016 still remain vacant.

Bank Union writes to PM to fill workman & officer director posts to represent employees

Moneycontrol News

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention to fill up the vacancies of workman/officer directors on bank boards.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the posts of workman and officer directors in the banks that have fallen vacant from 2014, 2015 and 2016 still remain vacant and there is no representation of employees and officers on the boards of all the banks.

He also pointed out that they had met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on three occasions with our representation and were assured that the matter is under process and would be expedited "but still nothing has happened so far for the past two years," he said in a statement.

The provision of Employee and Officer Representative on the Board of Public Sector Banks was incorporated in the Act keeping the concept of participative management in mind.

"Non-appointment of these Representatives on the Board defeats the very purpose of the Scheme. While the Government under your leadership claims good governance, quicker decisions, faster response, less bureaucratic, etc., it is a matter of great concern that the posts of workman and officer directors in the banks that have fallen vacant...there is no representation on the Boards of all the Banks representing the employees and officers," Venkatachalam said in the letter.

Venkatachalam said the unions have already submitted the panel of names for appointment as workman/officer director and the bank managements have also sent in their recommendations.

"We learn that all other formalities have also been completed but yet the appointments are withheld by the Government," he said.

According to reports, there were 19 government banks which did not have workman directors and 20 did not have officer directors on their boards.

