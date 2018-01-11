App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India Board to meet next week to consider fundraising

"A meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled for January 20, to consider capital raising plans by the bank," Bank of India (BOI) said in a BSE filing.

Public sector lender Bank of India today said its Board will meet on January 20 to consider raising funds.

The bank also said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled for January 20, to consider capital raising plans by the bank," Bank of India (BOI) said in a BSE filing.

BOI however did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

The government on October 24 unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.

Shares of Bank Of India were trading 1 per cent up at Rs 166.55 per scrip on BSE.

