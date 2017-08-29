App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors DVR fall up to 2.4% on exclusion from Nifty 50

The scrip of Bank of Baroda declined 2.42 per cent to Rs 140.75, Tata Motors DVR lost 1.97 per cent to Rs 220.75, and Tata Power dipped 1.71 per cent to Rs 77.50 on NSE.

Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors DVR fall up to 2.4% on exclusion from Nifty 50

Shares of Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Power and ACC Ltd fell by up to 2.4 per cent today as the companies set for an exit from the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29.

The scrip of Bank of Baroda declined 2.42 per cent to Rs 140.75, Tata Motors DVR lost 1.97 per cent to Rs 220.75, and Tata Power dipped 1.71 per cent to Rs 77.50 on NSE.

Shares of ACC also dipped 1.63 per cent to Rs 1,786.05.

Tata Motors that carry differential voting rights (DVRs) will move out of the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29.

The other three companies that will be dropped from the index include Tata Power, ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda, Indian Index Services and Product (IISL), an arm of NSE, said in a statement yesterday. In their places, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL will be included in the index.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 2.63 per cent to Rs 475.50, UPL went up 2 per cent to Rs 856.25 and Bajaj Finance gained 0.27 per cent to Rs 1,835.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Full Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Full Smallcap 100.

Besides, changes have been done in sectoral indices such as metal, IT, private bank, PSU bank, realty, commodities, infrastructure and services, among others.

tags #ACC #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #Tata Motors (DVR) #Tata Power

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.