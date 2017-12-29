Bank credit rises by 8.8% in November as industrial demand up 1%

Lead by a tepid 1 percentage point growth in industrial credit, non-food credit as a whole of banks rose by 8.8 percent in November, which is almost double from the 4.8 percentage point growth clocked in the year-ago month, according to the RBI data released today.

Significantly, advances to the industry rose by 1 percentage point in the reporting month compared to a 3.4 percentage point contraction in the year-ago month.

In October this year, non-food bank credit had risen by 6.6 percent.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities increased by 8.4 percent in the reporting month which is slower than the 10.3 percent growth in the same month last year.

Personal loans increased by 17.3 percent compared to 15.2 percent growth in the same moths last year.

"Credit to major sub-sectors such as infrastructure, vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment, basic metal and metal products and mining & quarrying contracted," the central bank said.

However, credit growth to textiles, chemical & chemical products, all engineering, food processing and construction accelerated.

Loans to the services sector increased by 14 percent in the month, up from 7.1 percent in November last year, RBI data showed.