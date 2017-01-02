Bandhan Bank reduces lending rate by 1.48%

Bandhan Bank today cut its Marginal Cost of funds Based Lending Rate or MCLR by 148 basis points to 10.52 percent.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 05.36 PM | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank reduces lending rate by 1.48%

Bandhan Bank today cut its Marginal Cost of funds Based Lending Rate or MCLR by 148 basis points to 10.52 percent.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Bandhan Bank reduces lending rate by 1.48%

Bandhan Bank today cut its Marginal Cost of funds Based Lending Rate or MCLR by 148 basis points to 10.52 percent.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Bandhan Bank reduces lending rate by 1.48%
Bandhan Bank today cut its Marginal Cost of funds Based Lending Rate or MCLR by 148 basis points to 10.52 percent.

"We will continue to pass on the benefit of lower cost of funds to our borrowers," Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank said.

"Our deposit portfolio has risen to Rs 19,000 crore and 27 percent of this is current and savings accounts (CASA)," he said.

The new rate takes effect from January 3. Following this, Bandhan Bank will now charge its micro borrowers (loan up to Rs 1,00,000) at 18.52 percent a year down from 19.90 percent.

With this, the bank has cut its loan rate for small borrowers by almost 4 percentage points since it started operations in August 2015.

Small borrowers account for 95 percent of the bank's Rs 18,500 crore credit portfolio.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank has two divisions -- general banking and micro banking, offering a suite of retail financial solutions, including a variety of savings and loan products.

The bank continues to offer 6 percent on the savings bank account interest rate for balance above Rs 1 lakh.

Tags  Bandhan Bank MCLR Chandra Shekhar Ghosh CASA
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Bandhan Bank reduces lending rate by 1.48%
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.