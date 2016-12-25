Balrampur Chini gets green nod for Rs 72-cr expansion project

The company has proposed to increase the production capacity of its molasses-based distillery plant from 60 kilo litres per day to 100 kilo litres per day (KLD) along with co-generation power from 1 MW to 6.76 MW in Gonda district.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 25, 2016, 11.29 AM | Source: PTI

Balrampur Chini gets green nod for Rs 72-cr expansion project

The company has proposed to increase the production capacity of its molasses-based distillery plant from 60 kilo litres per day to 100 kilo litres per day (KLD) along with co-generation power from 1 MW to 6.76 MW in Gonda district.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Balrampur Chini gets green nod for Rs 72-cr expansion project

The company has proposed to increase the production capacity of its molasses-based distillery plant from 60 kilo litres per day to 100 kilo litres per day (KLD) along with co-generation power from 1 MW to 6.76 MW in Gonda district.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Balrampur Chini gets green nod for Rs 72-cr expansion project
Balrampur Chini Mills , the country's second-largest sugar firm, has got environment clearance for expansion of its Babhnan unit of distillery and co-generation power in Uttar Pradesh, entailing Rs 72-crore investment.

The company has proposed to increase the production capacity of its molasses-based distillery plant from 60 kilo litres per day to 100 kilo litres per day (KLD) along with co-generation power from 1 MW to 6.76 MW in Gonda district.

"We have given the environment clearance (EC) to Balarampur Chini Mills for expansion of its Badhnan unit in UP," a senior Environment Ministry official said.

The clearance was given last week and it is subject to some riders. The investment for the proposed expansion is estimated to be Rs 72 crore. The company has said it will do the expansion within the existing premises, the official said.

The company has informed the government that molasses will be the basic raw material that will used for manufacturing ethanol.

It would require 450 tonnes per day and will be procured from adjacent sugar unit and other units of Balrampur Chini.

The company is expanding the distillery capacity as the demand for ethanol has been continually increasing on account of the growth of user industries and use of ethanol as a fuel in the country.

It may be noted that the government has made five percent blending of ethanol mandatory with petrol in order to cut import of crude oil and check pollution.

Balrampur Chini has 11 sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh, having an aggregate crushing capacity of 79,000 tonnes per day. It has three distilleries.

Tags  Balrampur Chini Mills sugar environment clearance Gonda district

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Balrampur Chini gets green nod for Rs 72-cr expansion project
Wire News
Platinum Member
682 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login