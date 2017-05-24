Balaji appoints Axis Capital for ALTBalaji investment

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms today said it has appointed Axis Capital as banker for the investments after several financial and strategic investors have expressed interest in its over-the-top subscriber video- on-demand platform ALTBalaji.

"Several financial and strategic investors have expressed strong interest to partner with ALTBalaji and the management is actively considering the options available and has appointed Axis Capital as bankers for the investments," Balaji Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

Balaji Telefilms plans to invest up to Rs 400 crore in its ALTBalaji. It offers multiple genres like thriller, comedy, dramatic love stories and kids programming, will initially charge Rs 30 per month. First five episodes of every show is available free for viewing.

The ad free, subscription based platform plans to offer more than 250 hours of original, exclusive content to its subscribers.