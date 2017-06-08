Bajaj Electricals ad spends to rise by a third as new distribution model expands

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Electricals’ advertising spend in the ongoing financial year is likely to spike by almost a third with the company expected to extend more hand-outs in below-the-line promotional activities, according to the company’s Chief Financial Officer Anant Purandare. He attributed this to the company’s rollout of its new distribution model for consumer products achieving the footprint.

The company could spend Rs 100 crore on advertising and sales promotion, 31.6 percent higher than the Rs 76 crore it spent on the same in the last financial year, Purandare said.

“Our focus on advertising will be more on BTL (below the line) spending. We will have to spend more and more on BTL as we are doing secondary and tertiary distribution. There we have to do a lot of BTL activities like putting up hoardings on shops, giving them discounts to store our products. So that will increase the visibility of our products in the market,” Purandare told Moneycontrol.

Bajaj Electricals divides its business into three segments – lighting, consumer durables and engineering, procurement and construction to cater to the government orders.

He said the company’s new distribution model for its consumer products will mostly be in place by March, barring states in the north east and Jammu & Kashmir.

“We are half way through now. Most of the rollout will be completed by December. But by March 2018, we will be completing the entire geography except few places like Guwahati where the market is very scattered and the distribution model will take time to get established,” he said, while adding Assam, north east and J&K to the list of states that will be left after March next year for the rollout of its distribution model.

He said the company had completed the task in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Delhi with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh being the ones where the exercise was being rolled out or will be rolled out for implementation by March.

Deriving from the distribution model adopted by fast-moving consumer goods companies, the company has implemented the TOC or ‘Theory of Constraints’ concept of distribution across all its verticals, of course making the right changes to suit each.

Under the TOC model of distribution, a company avoids the wholesaler altogether and goes directly to the dealer. The model calls for keeping a lower inventory at the dealer outlets while at the same drives the company to reduce stock-outs by replenishing goods faster. It also aims to increase the return on investment at dealer- and vendor-end by doing weekly billing against the usual practice of monthly billing.