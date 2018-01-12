Bajaj Corp expects wholesale channel to pick up in Q4

FMCG player Bajaj Corp expects wholesale channel to gather momentum in the current quarter, and input cost inflation to continue.

The company, which makes hair and skin care products, has said it plans to tap whitespace opportunities by enhancing its innovative pipeline.

Bajaj Corp is expecting pick up in the wholesale channel in the ongoing quarter and "input cost inflation to continue further", Bajaj Corp said in an investor presentation filed on BSE.

Besides, the Shishir Bajaj Group company said it would also focus on enhancing direct distribution in rural areas.

Bajaj Corp would also "improve sales mix further to get profitable volume driven growths", it added.

In the hair care segment, it has brands such as Bajaj Almond Drops Hair oil, Bajaj Amla Hair Oil and Bajaj Brahmi Amla Hair Oil.

In the skin care segment, it has brands as Bajaj Nomarks cream and Bajaj Nomarks Face Wash.

In the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, Bajaj Corp reported an overall growth of 5.9 percent.

The company has a network of 9,321 distributors and 20,328 wholesalers.