Jan 02, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto sales up 30% in December at 2,92,547 units

Bajaj Auto today reported 29.72 percent increase in total sales in December at 2,92,547 units as against 2,25,529 units in the same month previous year.

Motorcycle sales grew 12.52 percent to 2,28,762 units in December 2017 against 2,03,312 units in December 2016, the company said in a statement.

Commercial vehicles sales zoomed to 63,785 units during the month compared to 22,217 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports stood at 1,43,038 units in the month as against 1,05,804 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 35.19 percent.

