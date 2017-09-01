App
Sep 01, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto sales up 3% in August at 3,35,031 units

Domestic sales increased marginally at 2,00,659 units as against 2,00,314 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Bajaj has silently launched two new variants of its popular models CT 100 and Platina

Bajaj Auto today reported 2.98 per cent increase in total sales in August at 3,35,031 units as against 3,25,347 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales increased marginally at 2,00,659 units as against 2,00,314 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales were at 2,83,861 units as against 2,79,911 units in August last year, up 1.4 per cent. Domestic motorcycle sales were at 1,71,664 units last month as compared to 1,74,719 units in August last year, down 1.75 per cent.

Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicles sales stood at 51,170 units as against 45,436 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 12.62 per cent.

Exports during the month were at 1,34,372 units as compared to 1,25,033 units in the corresponding month last year, up 7.47 per cent, the company added.

