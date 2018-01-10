App
Days hours minutes
Jan 10, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto introduces 2 new bikes under Discover range

The Discover 110 model will be available for Rs 50,496, while the Discover 125 is priced between Rs 53,491 and Rs 56,314.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Auto today launched its new Discover 110 and Discover 125 models priced between Rs 50,496 and Rs Rs 56,314 (ex-showroom Maharashtra) with an eye on strengthening presence in premium executive segment.

The Discover 110 model, powered by 115.5 cc engine will be available for Rs 50,496, while Discover 125 with a 124.5 cc power unit is priced between Rs 53,491 and Rs 56,314 for drum and disc version, respectively (Ex-showroom Maharashtra), the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto Ltd President (Motorcycles) Eric Vas said, "Bajaj has made a significant impact in the 100 cc segment with the Platina Comfortech & CT 100. The new Discover 110 and 125 bring first time ever features to customers in the 100-125 cc segment for a premium experience".

The Discovers shall attract a whole new set of customers, who desire the benefits of modern technology, he added.

The two new models' features include LED daytime running headlamps and digital instrument display panel.

