Bajaj Allianz Life deepens focus in mass affluent segment

Private life insurance company Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has now deepened its focus in the mass affluent segment in terms of their business. The insurer is looking to target the segment with specific products catered to their needs.

The insurer's mass affluent segment has risen to 36 percent in FY17 from 23 percent in FY16, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance told Moneycontrol. In this space, Bajaj Allianz Life has now launched the Future Wealth Gain with guaranteed loyalty additions. These additions will be paid every fifth year once a customer completes 10 years in the policy.

This plan offers customers a choice of two variants, ‘Wealth Plus’ and ‘Wealth Plus Care’. The plan aims to maximize one’s wealth by investing in capital markets. This is a non-participating unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip) plan with a regular and limited payment premium option.

In terms of the business mix, Bajaj Allianz Life has a higher proportion coming in from the Ulip segment than the traditional segment. Chugh said that this was primarily dictated by customer need.

“We have seen a 50 percent rise in terms of the mass affluent segment customers on a year-on-year since we are putting lot more focus on this as compared to mass market segment,” Chugh said.

Under the 'Wealth Plus Care Variant' in this product, in addition to the death Benefit, the customer is entitled to an Income Benefit, payable on death or first diagnosis of cancer of the life assured during the premium payment term.

Here, the Income Benefit is the remaining regular premiums due under the policy after the date of death or diagnosis of cancer.

Bajaj Allianz Life is also planning to tap into the critical illness coverage - a major goal for individuals.

In terms of their distribution reach, agency is the largest channel of distribution. The company added 18,000 new agents in FY17 and Rs 250 crore of premium was generated by these agents in the last financial year.

“Agent productivity has been growing and this has directly reflected in our premium collection,” explained Chugh.

At a time when there are controversies surrounding insurance companies investing in tobacco firms, Bajaj Allianz Life has also launched a New Fund – Pure Stock Fund II, apart from seven other fund choices previously available with the Investor selectable portfolio strategy. This fund does not invest in firms operating in the areas of tobacco products, alcohol or gambling.