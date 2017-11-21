App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 21, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bain Capital says WPP agrees to sell stake in Japan's Asatsu-DK

ADK had sought to end a two-decade-old business alliance with WPP, asking it to sell its shares to Bain. But WPP and other large shareholders had sought a higher offer.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Advertising giant WPP PLC has agreed to sell its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) for 3,660 yen ($32.53) per share to Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm said on Tuesday, heralding the end of a row over a buyout offer.

ADK had sought to end a two-decade-old business alliance with WPP, asking it to sell its shares to Bain. But WPP and other large shareholders had sought a higher offer.

ADK shares jumped more 5 percent to 3,660 yen in Tuesday afternoon trade.

An ADK spokeswoman declined to comment.

 

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

