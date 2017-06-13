Bailout question: Telecom may be a mess but there's hope for the sector

Moneycontrol News

You know a sector is in deep trouble when news does the round that the government is being asked to consider undertaking a 'bailout' for companies.

This week, officials of several telecom companies are expected to meet an inter-ministerial group where they are likely to call upon the government to offer certain relaxations to the sector.

A bailout typically is a set of policy measures -- including fiscal or tax sops -- to help resuscitate an ailing sector.

Sitting on a loan pile of Rs 4 lakh crore, telecom companies have hogged the limelight for several wrong reasons lately.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently asked banks to keep a check on their lending due to the growing amount of bad loans.

In an recent CNBC-TV18 interview, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently admitted that he hoped 'telecom would not be the new steel'.

But are things as bad?

The general idea of a bailout is frowned upon by economists, who advocate that it should be resorted to only as a last resort.

A free market works on the principle of competition, where weak players are weeded out. A bailout undermines this by propping them up artificially.

But as we've seen, the 'invisible hand' of the market is playing its part: the fierce competition kickstarted by Jio has led to consolidation in the space.

Idea and Vodafone will be merged by 2018, Bharti Airtel has purchased Telenor, while RCom and Tata Tele are said to be considering a merger.

Consolidation is expected to result in synergies between companies, lead to better utilisation and help firms contain losses.

An increase in efficiency will be witnessed when companies begin to share assets such as spectrum and infrastructure.

A recent CARE Ratings report said that even as ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) has declined since September 2016 -- the month Jio launched -- it is expected to improve as data usage will increase with the growing number of subscribers.

"Also, the new norm of bundled voice and data packages will aid the telecom companies’ ARPU. Most of the telecom operators are now offering bundled services in the price band of Rs.300-400 per month," the report said.

Lenders too have not lost faith yet. State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, has not cancelled any unused line of credit to the telecom sector.

Line of credit is the maximum amount of credit set by both the parties - borrowers and lenders (financial institutions, banks) - and it is flexible. The borrowers can borrow loans even below the amount which was decided and only be charged an interest for the borrowed amount.

According to TRAI data, broadband subscribers as of 2016 stood at 218.42 million with 200 million accessing internet through their cellphones, telling us that the data subscribers could be the saving grace for telecom.

The report predicts that telcos will increase the share of revenues that come through data -- currently 75 percent revenue generation is through voice calls.

What got us here?

The telecom business is capex-heavy. Companies are required to set up communication towers, and the costs required to maintain the necessary infrastructure, acquire spectrum and attract customers are high. The high fixed overheads mean return on investments continue to be low.

Advances in technologies mean telcos have keep ramping up infrastructure to keep pace with the newest standards: major players like Bharti Airtel announced a Rs 60,000 crore investment in 2015 as a part of their three-year "Project Leap" program. The program is aiming at a more "comprehensive network transformation."

Secondly, the Reliance Jio's entry into the industry has proved to be disruptive. Flush with cash, the company's free voice and data services forced other players to lower tariffs.

Understandably, the stress in the sector has played out in share prices as well. Idea Cellular stock price has fallen from Rs 143.75 in September 2016, hitting a low of Rs 69.20 in January this year.

That also means higher borrowing costs through equity, even as strain on finances means debt borrowing remains difficult.