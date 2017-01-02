Bags order of Rs 92 crore from GETCO: Transformers & Rectifiers

Jan 02, 2017, 12.26 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bags order of Rs 92 crore from GETCO: Transformers & Rectifiers

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vinod Mason, Director Strategy of Transformers & Rectifiers spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

Vinod Mason (more)

Director, Transformers & Rectifiers |

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vinod Mason, Director Strategy of Transformers & Rectifiers spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"We have recieved this particular order of special transformers from GETCO. We expect repeat orders. Margins will be better than what we are doing currently", he said.

For full discussion, watch video...

