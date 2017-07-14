Baba Ramdev forms private security firm

Yoga guru Ramdev has formed a private security firm 'Parakram Suraksha Pvt Ltd', according to an official at Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Ramdev made the announcement of the firm earlier this week.

"Right now it will provide security to different institutions of Patanjali but we are hoping to expand soon," the official said.

"We have already begun the training of youngsters and women. Many retired officials have shown interest in joining the firm," he said.