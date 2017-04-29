App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 29, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baahubali 2 could have grossed Rs 100 cr-mark on day 1 as per early estimates

In its Hindi dub alone, the film is estimated to have made Rs 55 crore on the first day, which beats Baahubali: The Beginning by a fair margin. The film has also done trmendously well in Tamil and Telugu.

Baahubali 2 could have grossed Rs 100 cr-mark on day 1 as per early estimates

Moneycontrol News

Eager to know the quintessential answer to why Kattappa killed Baahubali, film mongers across the country rushed to the nearest theatres on Friday giving Baahubali 2: The Conclusion the best opening day in the history of Indian cinema. According to early box office estimates, Baahubali 2 may have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day one.

In its Hindi dub alone, the film is estimated to have made Rs 55 crore on the first day, which beats Baahubali: The Beginning by a fair margin. The film has also done trmendously well in Tamil and Telugu.

Even box office giants like Dangal and Sultan paled in comparison to Baahubali 2's opening day with only Rs 29.50 crore and Rs 36 crore earnings on the first day respectively.

The film, directed by veteran director SS Rajamouli, released in around 6,500 screens across the country, surpassing by a big margin big-ticket Bollywood offerings that take up a maximum of 4,500 cinemas.

The film's plot revolves around Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and the cause of his death. The film also explains how Mahendra Baahubali (also played by Prabhas) manages to avenge the humiliation of his mother by the cruel Bhallaladeva.

The film has been well received by critics and audiences alike, and is expected to brake all records that its predecessor.

tags #Baahubali 2 #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.