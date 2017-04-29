Baahubali 2 could have grossed Rs 100 cr-mark on day 1 as per early estimates

Moneycontrol News



#Baahubali emerges the BIGGEST BRAND... #Baahubali2 conquers the BO with a MONSTROUS START... Data being compiled... India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017

Eager to know the quintessential answer to why Kattappa killed Baahubali, film mongers across the country rushed to the nearest theatres on Friday giving Baahubali 2: The Conclusion the best opening day in the history of Indian cinema. According to early box office estimates, Baahubali 2 may have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day one.

In its Hindi dub alone, the film is estimated to have made Rs 55 crore on the first day, which beats Baahubali: The Beginning by a fair margin. The film has also done trmendously well in Tamil and Telugu.

Even box office giants like Dangal and Sultan paled in comparison to Baahubali 2's opening day with only Rs 29.50 crore and Rs 36 crore earnings on the first day respectively.

The film, directed by veteran director SS Rajamouli, released in around 6,500 screens across the country, surpassing by a big margin big-ticket Bollywood offerings that take up a maximum of 4,500 cinemas.

The film's plot revolves around Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and the cause of his death. The film also explains how Mahendra Baahubali (also played by Prabhas) manages to avenge the humiliation of his mother by the cruel Bhallaladeva.

The film has been well received by critics and audiences alike, and is expected to brake all records that its predecessor.