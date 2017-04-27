App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 27, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Baahubali 2 attracting advertisers; see 30% ad revenue growth in FY18: UFO Moviez

Baahubali 2 sales are already matching the inventory sales of movies like Sultan, Dangal, said Kapil Agarwal, Joint MD, UFO Moviez.

Kapil Agarwal
Kapil Agarwal
Joint Managing Director | UFO Moviez

Kapil Agarwal, Joint MD, UFO Moviez is very excited about the coming 2-3 weeks and also for FY18 as a whole. Tomorrow the movie Baahubali 2 will release, which is expected to be a blockbuster movie despite being a regional movie, said Agarwal.

It is already matching the inventory sales of movies like Sultan, Dangal and the likes, said Agarwal.

According to him, it will be a blockbuster week for advertiser too. The movie has attracted more interest from advertisers already. Normally, for such blockbuster movies in two-three weeks booking of over Rs 6-10 crore in terms of advertising.

Overall for FY18, the ad revenue growth will be around 30 percent, said Agarwal backed by good range of movie releases in the year, about 2-3 movies each quarter.

For more, watch video

tags #Business #UFO Moviez

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.