Baahubali 2 attracting advertisers; see 30% ad revenue growth in FY18: UFO Moviez

Kapil Agarwal, Joint MD, UFO Moviez is very excited about the coming 2-3 weeks and also for FY18 as a whole. Tomorrow the movie Baahubali 2 will release, which is expected to be a blockbuster movie despite being a regional movie, said Agarwal.

It is already matching the inventory sales of movies like Sultan, Dangal and the likes, said Agarwal.

According to him, it will be a blockbuster week for advertiser too. The movie has attracted more interest from advertisers already. Normally, for such blockbuster movies in two-three weeks booking of over Rs 6-10 crore in terms of advertising.

Overall for FY18, the ad revenue growth will be around 30 percent, said Agarwal backed by good range of movie releases in the year, about 2-3 movies each quarter.