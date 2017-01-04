B P Pandey to continue with additional charge as REC CMD

State-run Rural Electrification Corp (REC) today said that its Chairman and Managing Director B P Pandey will continue on the post beyond December 31, 2016 till the new incumbent is appointed.
Jan 04, 2017, 08.10 PM | Source: PTI

B P Pandey to continue with additional charge as REC CMD

State-run Rural Electrification Corp (REC) today said that its Chairman and Managing Director B P Pandey will continue on the post beyond December 31, 2016 till the new incumbent is appointed.

B P Pandey to continue with additional charge as REC CMD

State-run Rural Electrification Corp (REC) today said that its Chairman and Managing Director B P Pandey will continue on the post beyond December 31, 2016 till the new incumbent is appointed.

B P Pandey to continue with additional charge as REC CMD
State-run Rural Electrification Corp (REC) today said that its Chairman and Managing Director B P Pandey will continue on the post beyond December 31, 2016 till the new incumbent is appointed.

Pandey who is also Special Secretary Power was given the charge of REC CMD for three months period till December 31, 2016 or until further orders of the government.

"Ministry of Power vide its Order dated January 03, 2017 has intimated about the extension in holding of additional charge of the post of CMD, REC by B P Pandey beyond December 31, 2016 till the new incumbent joins or until further orders, whichever is earlier," REC said in a BSE filing today.

 

B P Pandey to continue with additional charge as REC CMD
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.