Jun 14, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Azure Power commissions 100 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh

The project was auctioned by state-run power producer NTPC, Azure Power said in a statement today.

Azure Power has commissioned a 100 MW solar power plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The project was auctioned by state-run power producer NTPC, Azure Power said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the solar plant has been set up at Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park with a total capacity of 1,000 MW.

The solar park is being developed by Solar Park Implementation Agency (SPIA) and Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL).

Azure Power will supply power to NTPC for 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.12 (USD 7.9 cents) per kWh. Spread across 500 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh, the project will help in electrifying the nearby areas, it said.

Inderpreet Wadhwa, founder and chief executive officer of Azure Power said, "We are delighted to make a contribution towards realisation of our Prime Minister's commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power generation."

Azure Power is a leading solar power producer in India with a portfolio of over 1,000 MWs across 18 states.

