Azure Power bags 50-MW solar project under SECI auction

Solar power generator Azure Power today said it has bagged a 50 MW project which was recently put up for auction by SECI under the National Solar Mission (NSM).

Azure Power secured 50 MW of the total 100 MW capacity auctioned by Solar Energy Corp (SECI) and will supply power to SECI for 25 years, it said in a statement.

The project will be built in the Ananthapuramu Solar Park, which is being developed by the Solar Park Implementation Agency (SPIA), Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL).

The tariff will be Rs 4.43 per unit (USD 0.067) with an additional support of Rs 12.7 million per MW (USD 0.19 million) from the Government of India in terms of Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

This makes the levelised tariff of this project significantly higher than the levelised tariff of the lowest bid, including VGF, under SECI auctions in NSM Phase II Batch III.

Azure Power's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inderpreet Wadhwa said, "With this win, we have once again demonstrated our strong project development capabilities." With a portfolio of over 1,000 MW, Azure Power has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale to rooftop, since its inception in 2008.