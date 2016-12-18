Axis Bank raid: Police seeks details of two accounts

Police have sought transaction details of two accounts and CCTV footage from Axis Bank here in connection with a raid carried out at the bank branch by the Income Tax Department which had unearthed Rs 60 crore from the accounts of 20 shell companies.
Dec 18, 2016, 12.37 PM | Source: PTI

Police has sought the details after an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Delhi resident, Nandu Paswan, who claimed that someone had opened a current account in the name of a company in which he was named as a proprietor and a saving account in his name.

He had lodged the complaint after Income Tax Department detected the fake accounts and interrogated him.

"Paswan claimed that someone with an intention to commit fraud had opened a current account in the name of Himani International showing him as proprietor and a saving account in his name," Inspector Bijendra Bhadana said.

"Bank management has promised to provide CCTV footage and the complete transaction details of the account on Monday," he said.

"Account opening documents and signature verifications by writing experts and CCTV footage of deposit of cash and other transactions will reveal the truth," he said.

The Income Tax Department on December 15 had unearthed Rs 60 crore from the accounts of 20 shell companies in a raid at the Axis bank branch here.

Enforcement Department is conducting the investigation at Axis Bank.

Tags  PTI Axis Bank CCTV Income Tax Department

