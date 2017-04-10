Apr 10, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Axis Bank looks good, can climb to Rs 518: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Axis Bank looks good and can climb to Rs 518.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Axis Bank is looking good to me, can climb to levels closer to Rs 518, keep stop loss below Rs 507, good chance it can go up.""The other defensive bet is Britannia Industries. This is climbing to levels closer to Rs 3,420, keep stop loss below Rs 3,365," he said.