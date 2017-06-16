App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 15, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Axis Bank board okays Rs 5000 crore capital raise on private placement

"The board of directors of the bank on Thursday approved the allotment of 50,000 unsecured, redeemable non-convertible subordinated debentures, Basel III compliant tier II debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Axis Bank board okays Rs 5000 crore capital raise on private placement

Private sector Axis Bank will raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

"The board of directors of the bank on Thursday approved the allotment of 50,000 unsecured, redeemable non-convertible subordinated debentures, Basel III compliant tier II debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per Basel III Capital Regulations, banks have to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes so as to be ready to mitigate any concerns that may arise if there are potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Banks in India have been implementing Basel III norms in phases since April 1, 2013, and are set to be fully compliant by March 2019, little behind globally accepted deadline of January 1, 2019.

Axis Bank said it will list the debentures in the wholesale debt market segment of BSE and NSE.

The bonds are rated 'Crisil AAA' by Crisil Ltd, 'Icra AAA hyb' by ICRA and 'IND AAA' by India Ratings (Ind-Ra).

Bonds with AAA rating reflect an exceptional degree of creditworthiness on the basis that the issuer can easily meet its financial commitments.

Shares of Axis Bank closed flat at Rs 508.05 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.