Sep 06, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid to Bharat Road Network: HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Bharat Road Network . The research firm has recommended to “ Avoid ” the IPO in its research report as on September 06, 2017

Avoid to Bharat Road Network: HEM Securities

Incorporated in 2006, co is a road BOT company in India, fo-cused on development, implementation, operation and mainte-nance of roads/highways projects. Co is involved in the devel-opment, operation and maintenance of national and state highways in several states in India with projects in states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha through partnerships with experienced EPC players in the local space where the project is located. At present, all of co’s projects are implemented through special purpose vehi-cles, either through its Subsidiary or in partnership with other infrastructure players. Co also provide project advisory activi-ties including, project management consultancy, project con-ceptualisation, commissioning, operation and management of the projects during the entire life cycle of co’s projects. Co also undertake debt syndication, refinancing and financial restruc-turing of its projects.

Valuation

Co is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 195-205/share . Due to poor financials & low growth, at present co is not looking attrac-tive investment opportunity. Hence we recommend "Avoid" on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

