Jan 02, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Average traffic speed in top 7 cities drops by 3 kmph: Ola

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Homegrown ride hailing platform Ola has said the total average traffic speed in the top seven cities has dropped by nearly 3 kmph, led by Bengaluru.

Total average traffic speed has dropped by 2.9 km per hour, with Bengaluru registering an average traffic speed of 17.2 km per hour this year, compared to 20.4 km per hour last year, Ola said in a statement.

This was followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, it added.

It also highlighted that Ola Share had saved four times the fuel from last year, claiming that it is indicative of a good adoption rate.

While Delhi tops as the city that uses most shared facility, about 666 years worth of time has been spent in engaging with Ola Play, consuming 480 TB of data every month, the report indicated.

The Ola Outstation service, it said, had covered 17.35 crore kms across 800 destinations, covering the country's road length 53 times.

Ola pointed out its footprint has expanded to 110 cities, with a fleet of 8 lakh vehicles and 9 lakh driver partners on the platform. It added that over two million rides are taken through the Ola platform everyday.

