Yamaha launches new R1 at Rs 20.73L, Honda opens bookings for Goldwing at Rs 26.85L

Two of the biggest Japanese players Yamaha and Honda today debuted their super bikes – R1 and Goldwing – in the Indian market to boost their presence in the growing segment of imported premium bikes.

Yamaha, the fifth biggest two-wheeler maker in India, launched its global flagship model, 1000cc YZF-R1 priced at Rs 20.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The R1 is powered by a 4 cylinder, 4-valve engine that develops peak power of 200hp, making it one of the most powerful bikes in the world. The bike has a claimed top speed of nearly 300km/hr.

The R1 is also one of lightest superbikes in the world weighing just 200kgs. It has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres and dual disc brakes in the front and a single disc in the rear with ABS as standard.

Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales said: “The new YZF-R1 model will strengthen Yamaha in its superbike segment in the Indian market. It inherits its technology from Yamaha’s racing machine YZR-M1. This model also highlights Yamaha’s improved aerodynamics which posts it closer to the MotoGP attributes, and which is a rare potential available in today’s market."

At the other end of the superbike market Honda introduced the 2018 version of the Goldwing, bookings of which have been opened by the Japanese company. At an ex-showroom, Delhi price of Rs 26.85 lakh the Goldwing is Honda’s most expensive bike on sale in the country.

The inter-state cruiser Goldwing comes with a massive 1833cc, six-cylinder engine, that generates peak power of 125hp. It comes with adjustable electric windscreen, Apple CarPlay integration, 7-inch TFT display, LED lighting and smart key control to name a few features.

After gaining huge popularity with its introduction in off-road bike Africa Twin, Honda brings the DCT in the Goldwing. The third generation DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) is the first Honda with seven speeds. This DCT offers a special low-speed “Walking” mode in addition to reverse. It’s a huge help when maneuvering into or out of parking spaces with a passenger on the back.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “The 2018 Goldwing was first showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show in November 2017 and delighting our customers in India, Honda is today starting the bookings for this legend. The new generation Goldwing gets a 7-speed DCT, revolutionary suspension setup, Apple CarPlay, HSTC and a brand new engine, making it a true rider’s motorcycle".