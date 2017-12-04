TVS unveils teaser of its Apache RR 310 on its official website ahead of launch

Two days ahead of TVS Apache RR 310 launch, the company unveiled its first look on Wednesday on its website through a video. The flagship model is definitely the most awaited launch in the country this year.

The teaser that was posted on Saturday on company’s official page in the YouTube shows a ten-second glimpse of the motorbike. The teaser that has been viewed by close to ten lakh people in the short span has already become the talk of the town.

Source: TVS Apache RTR - Official, YouTube

The teaser shows a red-coloured, well-muscled bike that is similar to the Akula Class model showcased earlier by the company and was also seen in several unofficial leaks. Even on the official website of the company, an image of a similar motorbike has been posted. These teasers indicate that the bike will have dual projector lamps in the front that is accompanied by LED daytime running lights and tail lights along with additional graphics.

Appearing for the first time as the Akula 310 during last year’s Auto Expo, the new Apache RR 310 will also be made adaptable to the Indian biking conditions.

The motorbike will have a BMW-engineered 313 cc single-cylinder engine that is used on the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS models. Employing a six-speed gearbox, the model is expected to produce up to 30bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque.

It is expected to be the fastest and costliest model to have come from TVS. With an expected price of approximately Rs 2 lakh, the RR 310 could be more than a match to models such as KTM RC 390, Bajaj Dominar and Mahindra Mojo among others.