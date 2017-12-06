TVS launches Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.05 lakh, claims top speed of 160 kmph

TVS Motor Company launched today the much-awaited Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will challenge the Japanese heavyweight Kawasaki Ninja 300 which bears near-similar specs but is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh compared to the TVS bike.

The Apache RR 310 gets a 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 PS@9700 rpm and 27.3 NM@7700 rpm which are similar to those seen on the BMW 310 GS made by the Chennai-based company.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed gear box. The motorcycle boasts of a top speed of 160 kmph, and acceleration from 0-to-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The Kawasaki Ninja also has a 6-speed gearbox mated to an engine that boasts peak power of 39ps and a top speed of 180kmph.

Bookings for the Apache 310 starts by the end of this month and the company intends to sell 10,000 units of it in the first year, top company executives said at the launch.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “The launch of TVS Apache RR 310 marks a major milestone, as it ushers in a new era at TVS Motor Company. Our endeavour is to fulfill the aspirations of discerning customers by offering high-quality, technologically-innovative products. The TVS Apache RR 310 is the most advanced and exclusive offering in our product portfolio, as it is a manifestation of 35 years of learnings from the race track, coupled with cutting-edge technology.”

TVS Apache RR 310 comes with an all-new, race origin, light-weight trellis-frame chassis for enhanced stiffness in straights, and flex for dynamic cornering capability, that result in best-in-class riding dynamics. The motorcycle uses a unique reverse inclined DOHC (double overhead cam) engine with LCOC (liquid-cooled oil coolant) technology. This facilitates a compact layout for an ideal power-to-weight ratio and better mass centralization.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with a race-inspired vertical speedo-cum-tachometer with 18 racing tell-tale diagnostics, and a comprehensive post-ride analysis. The motorcycle is fitted with first-in-class bi-LED twin projector head lamps for maximum reach and visibility. It is also outfitted with Michelin Street Sport tyres, and is the first sub-500cc motorcycle to use these.

The thermal management system on the motorcycle is fitted with a special gill profile to shield the rider’s leg from engine heat, and aids better heat dissipation. To accentuate the handling and ride experience, the TVS Apache RR 310 gets the Race Spec KYB Suspension that is tested and tuned by MotoGP experts.

Both, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system, will be available as standard on the TVS Apache RR 310. The motorcycle comes in two colours – Racing Red and Sinister Black.

The TVS Apache RR 310 will also compete against the Bajaj Dominar, Mahindra Mojo, KTM Duke 390, Yamaha R3 (yet to be launched), Benelli TNT 300, Benelli 302R and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

TVS has not tinkered with the main design and styling of the bike which was first showcased as Akula at the 2016 Auto Expo. TVS has kept performance as the central driving force for the bike keeping in mind the attributes of a race-inspired buyer.