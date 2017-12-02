This week in auto: Car sales surge in Nov, Audi cuts prices by up to Rs 8.85 lakh

Every December, discounts on cars hit a yearly high and this month the action is expected to be even more aggressive. One of the top luxury car makers is offering mouth-watering discounts to get rid of its old stock. This and much more in the weekly wrap of all the major developments in the automotive world in the article below.

Audi offers discounts of up to Rs 8.85 lakh

German car maker Audi bit the bullet and is offering huge discounts on A3, A4, A6 and Q3 under the Audi Rush initiative. Starting with discounts of Rs 3 lakh, the scheme also offers convenient EMI pay options.

Post discounts, price of the Audi A3 dips to Rs 26.99 lakh while the A4 costs Rs 33.99 lakh. The bigger A6 sedan will now cost Rs 44.99 lakh whereas the compact sports utility vehicle Q3 will come at a revised price of Rs 29.99 lakh (all prices showroom) after the discount.

Car sales hit high gear in November

Sales of all passenger cars from the top 7 manufacturers increased by 16 percent to 2.53 lakh units as against 2.18 lakh units sold in the same month last year. A low-base effect following demonetisation, continued demand from the rural segment and robust pick-up for new models has helped vehicle makers during last month.

Sales of Maruti Suzuki grew by 14 percent to 1.44 lakh units while that of Hyundai grew by 10 percent to 44008 units. Tata Motors beat Mahindra & Mahindra to clinch the third spot in the ranking with sales of 17157 units posting a growth of 35 percent.

Ashok Leyland to have plant in AP

Chennai-based truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland will set up a bus manufacturing plant in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh with a capacity to produce 4,800 buses every year.

Leyland would set up its plant on a 75-acre site at the Mallavalli Industrial Estate and provide employment to 5,000 people. The company, however, did not disclose the investment. In addition to the plant the company would also set up an electric vehicles development centre and a skill development centre.

Kawasaki launches Versys X-300

Japanese two-wheeler maker Kawasaki launched the Versys-X 300 priced at Rs 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi), making it the third most affordable product from the Japanese stable in the country. At 300cc, the Versys-X 300 is the smallest-displacement model in the touring category and the only model of its kind.

The newly launched model belongs to the family of adventure touring motorcycles of Kawasaki. The Versys-X 300 is built on any-road any-time performance model. It will also be the fifth model to be made in India from an assembly plant based in Chakan, Pune

Ashok Leyland renews ties with Hino

Ashok Leyland and Hino Trucks of Japan entered into a mutual cooperation agreement for development of Euro-VI engine technology for the Chennai-based manufacturer and support Hino’s engine parts purchasing for India for global operations.

Both companies have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986. By this agreement both companies will leverage each other’s strengths in diesel engine technology.

Renault may launch electric Kwid in India

An all-electric Kwid could make its way to the Indian market if all goes well with its launch in the Chinese market, Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn said in an interview to Automotive News. The launch which could be still more than a year away would mark the French company’s entry into the high talked about segment of electric cars.

Ghosn claimed to have also driven a prototype of the ‘very well engineered and low-cost car’ indicating that the vehicle is in advanced stages of development before going into full-fledged production sometime later next year or in 2019.