The new cruiser from Benelli expected to challenge Royal Enfield in India

Popular Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has unveiled its newest motorcycle - the Benelli Imperiale 400 - at the EICMA 2017. The motorcycle, which is expected to enter Indian markets next year is set to give stiff competition to other cruiser and heavier bikes in India.



The #Imperiale400 is Benelli's new retro cruiser. Gets a 373cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine. Produces 20PS at 5500rpm and 28Nm at 3500rpm https://t.co/3nMGbyvpf9 #EICMA2017 pic.twitter.com/1JjVl5AvXF

— OVERDRIVE (@odmag) November 11, 2017

Coming with retro-themed looks, the Imperiale 400 is pleasing to the eyes and is powered by a 373 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. The bike comes with five-speed gear transmission that generates 20PS power at 5500rpm and a torque of 28Nm at 3500rpm.

The bike will feature 300mm disk brakes in the front and 240mm disc at the rear that come with ABS. It will have a fuel tank having a capacity of 12 litres making the bike ideal for long distance travelling.

On the design front, the retro cruiser comes with round shaped headlights. It also has a chrome front and rear fenders, spoke wheels and twin-pod analog instrument cluster with digital display. Chrome finished engine gives a classy retro-themed look to the bike.

While the bike is expected to be launched all over the globe, it is highly likely to impact most the Indian market. The company had earlier made its intention to introduce a bike coming in the 300 cc to 400 cc range into the Indian market pretty clear.