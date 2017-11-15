App
Nov 13, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The new cruiser from Benelli expected to challenge Royal Enfield in India

Coming with retro themed looks, the Imperiale 400 is pleasing to the eyes and is powered by a 373 cc air cooled, single cylinder, fuel injected engine

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has unveiled its newest motorcycle - the Benelli Imperiale 400 - at the EICMA 2017. The motorcycle, which is expected to enter Indian markets next year is set to give stiff competition to other cruiser and heavier bikes in India.

Coming with retro-themed looks, the Imperiale 400 is pleasing to the eyes and is powered by a 373 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. The bike comes with five-speed gear transmission that generates 20PS power at 5500rpm and a torque of 28Nm at 3500rpm.

The bike will feature 300mm disk brakes in the front and 240mm disc at the rear that come with ABS. It will have a fuel tank having a capacity of 12 litres making the bike ideal for long distance travelling.

On the design front, the retro cruiser comes with round shaped headlights. It also has a chrome front and rear fenders, spoke wheels and twin-pod analog instrument cluster with digital display. Chrome finished engine gives a classy retro-themed look to the bike.

While the bike is expected to be launched all over the globe, it is highly likely to impact most the Indian market. The company had earlier made its intention to introduce a bike coming in the 300 cc to 400 cc range into the Indian market pretty clear.

While it was expected, as per a report from Drive Spark, that the model aimed for India will be revealed during the 2018 Auto Expo, the introduction at Milan indicates that it will be Benelli’s key launch in India.  The bike will provide stiff competition to the likes of Royal Enfield's 350 cc bikes, however, the price at which the model will be sold could play a key role in its success in the price-sensitive Indian market.

tags #Auto #Benelli #Imperiale 400

