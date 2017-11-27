Tata Motors’ flat hierarchy did pose challenges, but we dealt with them: HR Chief

A few months ago Tata Motors carried out its largest-ever human resource (HR) overhaul that was never seen in its 72-year history.

Ruffling several feathers the company shrunk designations from a whopping 140 to just 5, which was the result of a year-long study conducted by an external agency.

From a supervisory level to the top management the company had 13-14 levels which is now reworked to 5 management levels and 1 supervisory level.

The company had to resettle many dozens of its employees to other companies some of which are run by the Tata Group itself. About 300 others opted to take early retirement benefits and thousands of others accepted to be part of the new structure.

Talking exclusively to Moneycontrol News Gajendra Chandel, Chief Human Resource Officer, Tata Motors said, “The structure earlier was a very tall hierarchy. Now, it is very flat. We earlier had 140 designations, today we have only 5. When we had broken it down to 5 levels we said we will do away with all those different kinds of designations."

The levels now adopted are senior manager, deputy general manager, general manager, senior general manager and vice-president. Earlier, the company had executive, assistant manager, manager, senior manager, divisional manager, assistant general manager, directors etc. All this is now rolled into a new simplified structure. Graduate engineer trainees come into supervisory level and management trainees become senior managers.

From an automatic promotion every 2-3 years earlier the appraisal process now adopted by Tata Motors for its 12,000-13,000 employees is the most challenging and rewarding as per Chandel.

“People could move up only when there is vacancy at the top. There are nothing like time-bound promotions (now). That’s the meaning of a flat hierarchy. Everyone will have the same designation. This is a significant change. Despite going through very tough times in 2-3 years we have still given out increases and incentives in the past”, added Chandel.

But a flat hierarchy has not only created HR problems with several key executives expressing their displeasure it also created problems for the company when its employees make representations to other organisations.

“We realized that we had operational challenges including representations outside - to the government, customers, vendors - that’s where we had the problem,” added Chandel.

It also posed a challenge for those who were ready to join Tata Motors from other companies as doing so could mean sacrificing the current superior designation and accepting a lower designation but perhaps with more responsibilities and better pay package.

“We have people working with us for more than 25 years and suddenly their designations were on par with someone who had just joined. Obviously, they felt it was very unfair. People found it very difficult to accept. Every three years there was promotion; now there is no promotion. This is rebooting the organisation,” said a Tata Motors employee on the condition of anonymity.

To deal with this Tata Motors introduced a new salary structure that promises to reward its best performers handsomely. A superior performance incentive was added to the packages.

At the lowest level the performance incentive is 10 percent of the salary which is tied to the annual performance targets while it is 40 percent at its best.

People forming the sales team are rewarded even better. For instance, if a sales executive achieves less than 70 percent of his target, he gets zero percent of the incentive. But if he achieves 100 percent of the target he gets 110 percent of the incentive; 200 percent for achieving 120 percent of the target and a whopping 300 percent for achieving 150 percent of the target.

“We are the first from the auto industry paying sales incentive every quarter for front line customer care and sales”, added Chandel.

Tata Motors claims that despite such tough calls there is very little attrition at the top.

“We had lots of employee-engagement sessions, onsite townhalls at Sanand, Lucknow, Pune, Jamshedpur where we openly share what we are doing. People are settling down with it. Despite this attrition rate in less than 8 percent whereas industry average is 10 percent”, added Chandel.