Skoda Auto India recalls 663 units of Laura for software update

Skoda Auto India is recalling 663 units of its Laura model range produced between 2009 and 2010 to update software control unit of braking safety system.

In a service action alert on its website, the company said it would conduct a service campaign to update software of ABS/ESC control unit of 663 units of the Laura model range produced between 2009 and 2010.

The ABS (anti-lock braking system) prevent wheels from locking up and avoid uncontrolled skidding, while ESC (electronic stability control) helps in maintaining vehicle stability in emergency braking.

"Authorised ŠKODA dealers will contact customers for a service appointment, this activity will be done at no cost to the customer and will take approximately 1 hour," the company said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India had last week announced a recall of around 1,200 units of its latest SUV, Jeep Compass, for replacement of front passenger air bag.

The affected units were manufactured between September 5 and November 19, 2017.